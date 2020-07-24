Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 19,720 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,720 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.12% of Kansas City Southern worth $16,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KSU. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 8,939 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Shares of KSU stock opened at $155.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.53. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $178.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $547.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

KSU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.70.

In related news, COO Jeffrey M. Songer sold 4,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $707,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.75, for a total value of $548,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,908,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,970 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.