Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,894 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,565 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Owens Corning worth $7,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 112,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 481,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after acquiring an additional 29,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Owens Corning from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Owens Corning from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.19.

NYSE:OC opened at $61.20 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $68.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

