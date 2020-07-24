Parcion Private Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.7% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,626,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,739 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,917,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 139,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,405,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 638,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,170,000 after purchasing an additional 32,856 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

Shares of JNJ opened at $149.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $395.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.97 and a 200 day moving average of $144.02. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 22.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.