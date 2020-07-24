Busey Wealth Management Has $79,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Busey Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,957 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 261.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 7,039 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on F shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

In other news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. purchased 194,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 828,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,252,369.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F opened at $6.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.32. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $10.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.51.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $34.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

