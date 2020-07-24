Busey Wealth Management Purchases New Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC opened at $125.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.86. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $132.99.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

