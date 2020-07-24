New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $28.48 Million Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 307,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Dollar Tree worth $28,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

DLTR opened at $96.32 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $119.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.63.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.19. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

DLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.09.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.