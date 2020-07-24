New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 328,169 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $32,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Xilinx by 102.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the first quarter worth $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Xilinx by 160.0% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $103.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $133.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.04 and a 200 day moving average of $89.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xilinx news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,200 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $108,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,765.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 7,060 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $673,312.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,045.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,861 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,673. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Xilinx from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Xilinx from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Xilinx from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Xilinx from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.18.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

