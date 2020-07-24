New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 422,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of WEC Energy Group worth $37,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

NYSE:WEC opened at $93.79 on Friday. WEC Energy Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.80.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.67%.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $104,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

