New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Verisk Analytics worth $35,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth approximately $477,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 466.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,177,000 after buying an additional 25,047 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,333,000. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 24.4% during the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 26,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $180.63 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.61 and a 12 month high of $183.92. The stock has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.32.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $689.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 34.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total value of $2,752,442.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,965,569.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total transaction of $769,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

