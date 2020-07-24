Busey Wealth Management Has $260,000 Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Busey Wealth Management grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 336.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,369,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,214,200,000 after purchasing an additional 43,464,551 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 123.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,331,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,463,732,000 after acquiring an additional 25,555,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $859,602,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 95,982,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,175,643,000 after acquiring an additional 10,849,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 237.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,417,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD opened at $75.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.94 and a 200-day moving average of $73.23. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.97. The company has a market cap of $95.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.35.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total transaction of $197,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,313. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,492 shares of company stock valued at $2,433,428. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

