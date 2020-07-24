New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 28 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,777 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $28,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 312.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $885.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $817.59 and its 200 day moving average is $756.31. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $579.40 and a twelve month high of $891.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $649.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.78 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 134.62% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 21.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.01, for a total transaction of $119,442.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.00, for a total value of $422,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,225 shares in the company, valued at $36,055,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,547 shares of company stock worth $9,694,046 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $790.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $720.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI lowered Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $690.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $733.20.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

