Brookstone Capital Management Sells 1,248 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 28.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

WEC stock opened at $93.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.80. WEC Energy Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.17.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WEC. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $104,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

