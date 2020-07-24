BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $571,000 Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,819,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $614,283,000 after purchasing an additional 202,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,783,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $380,856,000 after acquiring an additional 69,053 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,456,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $289,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,869 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.3% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 7,210,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $279,972,000 after acquiring an additional 425,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,992,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $271,519,000 after acquiring an additional 744,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $43.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.33. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.86, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.05.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $873.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

In other news, insider William E. Newell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $482,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,219 shares in the company, valued at $830,472.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $115,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at $725,004.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on XRAY. Barrington Research downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.40.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

