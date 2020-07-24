Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 69.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 455,296 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $15,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power stock opened at $88.71 on Friday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $104.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.36.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEP. Evercore ISI upgraded American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $1,352,906.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,451.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $182,190.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.