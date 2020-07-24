Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 285 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 313,381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,553,000 after acquiring an additional 40,100 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,273 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MDT opened at $96.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.53.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

