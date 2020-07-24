Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 285 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 313,381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,553,000 after acquiring an additional 40,100 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,273 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MDT opened at $96.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.53.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: Street Name

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Busey Wealth Management Purchases New Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp
Busey Wealth Management Purchases New Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp
New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $28.48 Million Position in Dollar Tree, Inc.
New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $28.48 Million Position in Dollar Tree, Inc.
New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc.
New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc.
New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Position in WEC Energy Group Inc
New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Position in WEC Energy Group Inc
New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc.
New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc.
Busey Wealth Management Has $260,000 Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc.
Busey Wealth Management Has $260,000 Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report