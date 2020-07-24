Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $6.35 Million in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 164,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 968 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 37,178 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 806,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,635,000 after acquiring an additional 22,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Eaton Vance by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,650,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,047,000 after acquiring an additional 67,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eaton Vance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Eaton Vance stock opened at $37.58 on Friday. Eaton Vance Corp has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $51.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.22. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $405.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Eaton Vance’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

