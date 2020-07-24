Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 109,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.51% of Arco Platform as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in Arco Platform by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,697,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,719,000 after purchasing an additional 487,746 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Arco Platform during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,440,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in Arco Platform by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 543,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,737,000 after purchasing an additional 153,657 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Arco Platform by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 402,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,012,000 after purchasing an additional 241,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP grew its position in Arco Platform by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 301,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,744,000 after purchasing an additional 35,984 shares in the last quarter.

ARCE stock opened at $47.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Arco Platform Ltd has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $59.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 130.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.83. Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 5.59% and a positive return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $59.07 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Arco Platform Ltd will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Arco Platform from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Arco Platform from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Busey Wealth Management Purchases New Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp
Busey Wealth Management Purchases New Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp
New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $28.48 Million Position in Dollar Tree, Inc.
New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $28.48 Million Position in Dollar Tree, Inc.
New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc.
New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc.
New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Position in WEC Energy Group Inc
New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Position in WEC Energy Group Inc
New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc.
New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc.
Busey Wealth Management Has $260,000 Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc.
Busey Wealth Management Has $260,000 Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report