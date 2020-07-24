Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 109,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.51% of Arco Platform as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in Arco Platform by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,697,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,719,000 after purchasing an additional 487,746 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Arco Platform during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,440,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in Arco Platform by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 543,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,737,000 after purchasing an additional 153,657 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Arco Platform by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 402,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,012,000 after purchasing an additional 241,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP grew its position in Arco Platform by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 301,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,744,000 after purchasing an additional 35,984 shares in the last quarter.

Get Arco Platform alerts:

ARCE stock opened at $47.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Arco Platform Ltd has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $59.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 130.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.83. Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 5.59% and a positive return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $59.07 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Arco Platform Ltd will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Arco Platform from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Arco Platform from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.