Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 6,118 Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the first quarter worth approximately $33,737,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the first quarter worth approximately $379,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 52.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the first quarter worth approximately $8,336,000. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 26,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total transaction of $4,377,708.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,655,117.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $1,435,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,855,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 721,041 shares of company stock worth $115,476,023. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.42.

Shares of Seattle Genetics stock opened at $172.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.97. The company has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.97 and a beta of 1.46. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.44 and a 12-month high of $187.99.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.17). Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $234.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

