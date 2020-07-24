Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $7.04 Million Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 172.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,307 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Clorox were worth $7,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Clorox by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Clorox by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

CLX opened at $227.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.27. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $144.12 and a 12 month high of $232.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total transaction of $5,104,919.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,026.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 11,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $2,245,911.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,037 shares in the company, valued at $4,079,533.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,011 shares of company stock worth $14,788,606 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.69.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.