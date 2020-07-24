Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $6.41 Million Stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 225.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,887 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 28,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 16.8% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 36.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.41.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Glyn Aeppel acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $420,008.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $61.80 on Friday. Simon Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.47). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 68.08%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.19%.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

