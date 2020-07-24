Busey Wealth Management Takes $209,000 Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 43.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 4.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 29.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $49.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $57.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.42.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 46.05%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

CPB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.12.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.