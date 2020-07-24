Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 8,998 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,804 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 8,998 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $7,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $420,147,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth about $186,885,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Ross Stores by 1,000.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,208,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $100,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,551 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 45.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,129,928 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $185,240,000 after acquiring an additional 663,971 shares during the period. Finally, Marshfield Associates raised its position in Ross Stores by 80.7% in the first quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,351,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $117,553,000 after acquiring an additional 603,570 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Nomura Instinet reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.85.

ROST stock opened at $87.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $124.16. The stock has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.45.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.86). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.