Joel Unruch Sells 1,124 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,124 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total value of $250,146.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,385,932.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $222.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $225.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Accenture from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Societe Generale upgraded Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Accenture from $216.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.44.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $1,334,072,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST increased its position in shares of Accenture by 307.4% during the second quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,100,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $236,192,000 after acquiring an additional 830,000 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 70.4% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,738,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,864,000 after acquiring an additional 718,170 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Accenture by 21.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,864,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $467,599,000 after acquiring an additional 503,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 8,128.4% during the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 448,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,295,000 after acquiring an additional 443,488 shares during the period. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

