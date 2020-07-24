Joel Unruch Sells 1,124 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,124 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total value of $250,146.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,385,932.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $222.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $225.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.25.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Accenture from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Societe Generale upgraded Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Accenture from $216.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.44.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $1,334,072,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST increased its position in shares of Accenture by 307.4% during the second quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,100,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $236,192,000 after acquiring an additional 830,000 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 70.4% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,738,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,864,000 after acquiring an additional 718,170 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Accenture by 21.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,864,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $467,599,000 after acquiring an additional 503,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 8,128.4% during the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 448,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,295,000 after acquiring an additional 443,488 shares during the period. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Accenture
Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.
