$1.47 EPS Expected for Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.68. Parker-Hannifin posted earnings of $3.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full-year earnings of $9.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.23 to $10.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.58 to $11.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $163.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.67.

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total value of $1,025,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,191.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total transaction of $872,394.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,721.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,260. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PH. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 38.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 187,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,302,000 after acquiring an additional 51,558 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,640,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PH opened at $184.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $215.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.82.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

