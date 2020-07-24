Busey Wealth Management Trims Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Busey Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 72.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 34.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

NYSE TEL opened at $88.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.44. TE Connectivity Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $101.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Cfra lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.57.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.