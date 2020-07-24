Trane (NYSE:TT) Stock Holdings Increased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Trane (NYSE:TT) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,576 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Trane worth $30,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trane in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trane in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trane in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Trane from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Trane from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Trane from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Trane in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Trane in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.86.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $133,173.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,827.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trane stock opened at $105.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.55. Trane has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $146.85.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Trane had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Trane will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Trane’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

