Busey Wealth Management Has $250,000 Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Busey Wealth Management reduced its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new position in McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter worth $592,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in McKesson by 1,438.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 50,731 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 174,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,716,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in McKesson by 0.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 319,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $878,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,034 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total transaction of $154,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,429. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $163.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of McKesson from $173.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.93.

McKesson stock opened at $156.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $112.60 and a 1-year high of $172.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $58.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.60 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.97%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

