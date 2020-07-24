Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2020

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of GVDNY opened at $81.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.29 and its 200-day moving average is $67.50. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 12-month low of $51.80 and a 12-month high of $82.37.

About GIVAUDAN SA/ADR

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

