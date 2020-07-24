Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,413 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 216.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 61.6% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UBER opened at $32.17 on Friday. Uber Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $45.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.16.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.70%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Eckert purchased 15,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.60 per share, for a total transaction of $497,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $61,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 292,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,980,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 542,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,977,620 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.86.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

