Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Stock Position Cut by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 553,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,073 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Welltower were worth $28,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WELL opened at $51.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.84. Welltower Inc has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $93.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Edward Jones lowered shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.86.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

