New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $31.64 Million Stock Position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Marriott International worth $31,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,174,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,797,000 after buying an additional 871,519 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,754,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,735,000 after buying an additional 203,778 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,541,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,798,000 after buying an additional 951,912 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,422,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,031,000 after buying an additional 547,795 shares during the period. Finally, Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth about $513,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Marriott International from $148.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research cut Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $123.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Marriott International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.43.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $88.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Marriott International Inc has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 231.22%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

