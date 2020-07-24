Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $42,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 3.9% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in Synopsys by 0.9% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 6,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Synopsys by 7.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNPS. BidaskClub downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Synopsys from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Synopsys from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Synopsys from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $197.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.43, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $204.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.57.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $861.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.52 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total transaction of $101,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,998,000.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 32,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.54, for a total value of $5,493,096.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,807,188.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,755 shares of company stock worth $20,153,822. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

