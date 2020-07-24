Brookstone Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,023 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

SO opened at $55.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $71.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.82. The stock has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.42.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

A number of research firms have commented on SO. Argus raised Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Southern from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.16.

In other news, Director Ernest J. Moniz purchased 3,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.72 per share, for a total transaction of $191,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total transaction of $108,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,262.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock worth $3,365,090 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

