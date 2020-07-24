Brookstone Capital Management Has $88,000 Stock Position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 88.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 102,641 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 16.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,497,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,206,000 after buying an additional 3,390,196 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 776.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 19,173,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,584,000 after buying an additional 16,985,412 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,179,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,098,000 after buying an additional 1,482,940 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,687,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 0.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,986,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,111,000 after buying an additional 74,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

In other ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH news, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $1,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Finkelstein bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $612,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 370,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,400. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NLY opened at $7.17 on Friday. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.41.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $51.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.45 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 142.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.97.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

