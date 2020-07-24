8,351 Shares in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 323.5% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 38.4% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

KHC stock opened at $34.86 on Friday. Kraft Heinz Co has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $35.19. The company has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

KHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. DZ Bank upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.94.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

