Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,395 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 32.5% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 526 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank raised its position in Starbucks by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 41,287 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in Starbucks by 2.0% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 7,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in Starbucks by 2.6% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 5,601 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 1.0% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 13,849 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $75.36 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.81. The firm has a market cap of $88.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub cut Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Starbucks from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $318,432.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,099.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,128,953. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

