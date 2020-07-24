Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 164.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $37.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.17 and its 200 day moving average is $41.10. The company has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

In other Truist Financial news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $3,166,732.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 782,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,713,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nido R. Qubein acquired 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.98 per share, for a total transaction of $379,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,043.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,087 shares of company stock worth $3,639,169. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

