Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $5.57 Million in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 91,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,569,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Legacy Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 29.0% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 28.8% during the second quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $593,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $65.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.42. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $103.56.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. DOWLING & PARTN lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.93.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

