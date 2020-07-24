BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Buys 461 Shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in ASGN were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 119.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 159,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,310,000 after buying an additional 68,793 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ASGN by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,785,000 after purchasing an additional 14,567 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in ASGN by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 245,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get ASGN alerts:

NYSE ASGN opened at $69.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.19 and a 200-day moving average of $56.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. ASGN Inc has a 1-year low of $29.04 and a 1-year high of $72.66.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $990.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.04 million. ASGN had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ASGN Inc will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ASGN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ASGN from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ASGN from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ASGN from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

In related news, Director Jeremy M. Jones sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $1,085,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $27,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,152.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,151 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,163. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN).

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.