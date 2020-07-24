Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the first quarter worth $37,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 108.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 253.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KRC opened at $57.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $45.96 and a 1 year high of $88.99.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $221.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.94 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 23.13%. Kilroy Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

