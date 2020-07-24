Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 84.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404,132 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,626,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,810,000 after buying an additional 1,311,739 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,917,000. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 139,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,405,000 after buying an additional 11,616 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 638,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,170,000 after purchasing an additional 32,856 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.38.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $149.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $394.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.