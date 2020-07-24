Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2,982.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,056 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,552 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,439 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,895 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.85.

ROST opened at $87.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $124.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.80.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

