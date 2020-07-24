Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 81,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,174,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.07% of Darden Restaurants at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $76.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $128.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.40. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.40. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DRI. Guggenheim upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.58.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

