Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 85,323 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 85,323 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.11% of Nucor worth $13,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Nucor by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Nucor by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 319,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,972,000 after buying an additional 45,796 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $2,731,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $42.59 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $58.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average of $42.31.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $88,354.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.