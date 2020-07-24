44,277 Shares in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 44,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.12% of Globant at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globant during the 1st quarter worth $61,059,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 5,902.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 503,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,229,000 after buying an additional 494,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 29.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,844,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $162,097,000 after buying an additional 417,941 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Globant by 44.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,112,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,744,000 after acquiring an additional 340,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,456,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $166.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 1.37. Globant SA has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $173.64.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.24 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globant SA will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Globant from $147.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Globant from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $121.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.90.

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

