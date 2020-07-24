Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,677,851 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 366,996 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.17% of Regions Financial worth $18,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 31,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 25,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 22.5% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,286.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet acquired 5,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $51,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,990.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.15. Regions Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $17.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.69.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

RF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday. Finally, Nomura Securities cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.34.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.