Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Will Announce Earnings of -$4.97 Per Share

Analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) will announce earnings of ($4.97) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($6.10) and the highest is ($3.54). Wynn Resorts reported earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 445.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year earnings of ($11.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.14) to ($10.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wynn Resorts.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($2.49). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 17.92% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $953.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

In related news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $508,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,145,008.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,187,167 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $859,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,864 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 192.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,249,204 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $312,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,032 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,114,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,852,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,143,287 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $309,575,000 after purchasing an additional 504,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $73.90 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $35.84 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 2.47.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.