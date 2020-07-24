SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 56,524 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 62.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,696 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 56,524 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 84.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1,384.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 297.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 397 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

WYNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cfra raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

WYNN stock opened at $73.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.64 and its 200-day moving average is $94.35.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported ($3.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $953.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.81 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $508,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,145,008.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.