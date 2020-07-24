SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,263 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 15,300.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 46.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $130.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $170.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.47.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock opened at $198.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 1 year low of $95.58 and a 1 year high of $202.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.15 and its 200 day moving average is $158.58.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $707.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.11 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 22.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,446 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.53, for a total value of $2,835,498.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.74, for a total transaction of $129,277.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,264.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,697 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,212. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

