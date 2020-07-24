Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 74.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,065 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,572 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 13,929 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Xilinx by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,277 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,787 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $21,097,000 after acquiring an additional 12,163 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Xilinx by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 113,371 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 1,192 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total transaction of $115,743.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,200 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $108,492.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,765.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,861 shares of company stock worth $1,443,673 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $103.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $133.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.53 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 25.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XLNX shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.18.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.